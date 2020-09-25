Abilene man arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child has been arrested.

Curtis Dickson, 42, has been charged with Indecency with a Child for the crime and remains held in jail on a $15,000 bond.

Court documents state a child under the age of 13 made an outcry against Dickson in June, saying he touched her inappropriately.

A family member said the child, “was very scared and nervous when she made the outcry,” according to the documents. She had also been avoiding Dickson.

When questioned about the allegations, the documents state, “Curtis stated that he might have accidentally bumped into [the child] when getting his wallet.”

No further information has been released.

