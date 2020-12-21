Abilene man arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a child sex crime.
Christopher Norris, 39, was taken into custody Friday and charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in connection to an ongoing investigation.
Police detained Norris at his home, and during subsequent questioning, he “confessed to sexual abuse of a young child,” according to his arrest report.
Norris remains held in jail on a $75,000 bond.
