Abilene man arrested for July convenience store robbery where clerk was threatened with knife

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a July convenience store robbery where the clerk was threatened with a knife.

Lester Harris, 59, was arrested Friday in connection to the incident, which took place at a 7-Eleven on the 2700 block of N 1st Street July 3.

An arrest report states Harris corroborated allegations that he entered the store then pointed a knife at the clerk, making her get on the ground.

He then stole money from the register before fleeing the scene.

Harris remains held in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News