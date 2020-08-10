Abilene man arrested for July convenience store robbery where clerk was threatened with knife

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a July convenience store robbery where the clerk was threatened with a knife.
Lester Harris, 59, was arrested Friday in connection to the incident, which took place at a 7-Eleven on the 2700 block of N 1st Street July 3.
An arrest report states Harris corroborated allegations that he entered the store then pointed a knife at the clerk, making her get on the ground.
He then stole money from the register before fleeing the scene.
Harris remains held in jail on a $50,000 bond.
