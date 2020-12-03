Abilene man arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.

John Lewellen, 52, was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Possession of Child Pornography Wednesday.

An arrest report reveals he was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 100 block of Dyess Farm Lane.

He remains held in jail because no bond had been set as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

No further information was released.

