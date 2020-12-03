ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.
John Lewellen, 52, was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Possession of Child Pornography Wednesday.
An arrest report reveals he was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 100 block of Dyess Farm Lane.
He remains held in jail because no bond had been set as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
No further information was released.
Latest Posts:
- Second stimulus checks: McConnell says ‘compromise is within reach’
- Big Game Bound Week 13: Hall of Famer John Clayton, Browns vs. Titans
- Abilene man arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
- Abilene police searching for missing ‘high needs patient’
- Tiger nearly tears off volunteer’s arm at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Carole Baskin says