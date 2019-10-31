Abilene man charged in fatal crash, drunk driving could have been factor

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to an affidavit, an Abilene, Tx man faces three charges of negligent homicide and a felony battery charge after a fatal crash in Sevier County earlier this month.

Police said Justin Blake Williams of Abilene crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle, killing Jessica and Mirza Baig, alone with one of their daughters. Another child in the vehicle was injured.

According to the affidavit, a responding officer wrote, “While talking with Williams, he admitted that he was traveling north on S.H. 41 and was trying to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone at the time of the collision. While he was talking I noticed that his speech was slow and slurred. I also could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from his breath when he spoke. I asked Williams how much he had to drink and he replied “a few”, but could not tell me exactly how much.”

Williams has pleaded not guilty in the case. His next court date is set for January 9 with a tentative trial date set for January 29.

