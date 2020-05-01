Abilene man facing 16 criminal charges after crashing into family during police chase, holding them at gunpoint

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is facing 16 criminal charges for crashing into a family during a police chase and holding them at gunpoint before getting tackled by police.
Larry Garcia, 30. was arrested following the incident Thursday afternoon.
He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling nearly $370,000 for the following charges:
- Five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- One count of Theft of a Firearm
- Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle
- One count of Possession of Marijuana
- One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Three warrants for previous crimes unrelated to Thursday’s event
Garcia is accused of running a stop sign at Lillius Street while being pursued by police, crashing into a family of five, including a baby and two toddlers.
Witnesses say he held the family at gunpoint then fled on foot before being tackled by officers and taken into custody.
No serious injuries have been reported in connection to the crash.
Latest Posts:
- Taco Bell rolling out at-home taco bar kits
- Texas lawmakers scramble to solve the over-supply of oil in the state
- Mayor Williams requests May 2020 elections be postponed until August
- Disney creates character face masks, donates proceeds to charity
- Woman with coronavirus arrested at Ky. grocery store after defying quarantine 3 times, police say