Abilene man facing 16 criminal charges after crashing into family during police chase, holding them at gunpoint

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is facing 16 criminal charges for crashing into a family during a police chase and holding them at gunpoint before getting tackled by police.

Larry Garcia, 30. was arrested following the incident Thursday afternoon.

He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling nearly $370,000 for the following charges:

Five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

One count of Theft of a Firearm

Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Two counts of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle

One count of Possession of Marijuana

One count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Three warrants for previous crimes unrelated to Thursday’s event

Garcia is accused of running a stop sign at Lillius Street while being pursued by police, crashing into a family of five, including a baby and two toddlers.

Witnesses say he held the family at gunpoint then fled on foot before being tackled by officers and taken into custody.

No serious injuries have been reported in connection to the crash.

