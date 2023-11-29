ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of shooting a victim twice in order to steal his cell phone has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison.

Damien Joiner received his 12-year prison sentence Wednesday day for an Aggravated Assault charge in connection to the incident, which happened in November 2020.

Court documents states a vehicle driven by a second suspect, Malachi Jones, drove up to the victim’s house, and Joiner – who was later identified through a photo lineup – got out.

He brandished a gun, demanded money from the victim, then a struggled ensued, during which Joiner shot the victim twice – once in the back and once in the groin, according to the documents.

Joiner then took the victim’s cell phone and fled in the vehicle driven by Jones.

The documents reveal, “the Abilene Police Department has reason to believe that [the second suspect] and Joiner were also involved in another shooting where the victim was shot five times.”

No further information has been released.