Abilene man indicted after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, amphetamines

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was indicted after a 1-year-old child tested positive for meth and amphetamines.

Jeramie Brooks, 30, was indicted for Endanger a Child Thursday in connection to an incident that happened in April 2019.

Court documents state a 1-year-old child in Brooks’ care tested positive for both amphetamines and methamphetamine.

The child’s mother and sibling were administered drug tests, which came back negative.

During an interview with police, “Brooks admitted to smoking methamphetamine in the apartment when the child was there,” according to the documents.

No further information was released.

