Abilene man sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting teen while he was driving

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting a teen while he was driving in April 2018.

Owen Heath, 20, received his 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to Aggravated Assault Wednesday.

The shooting occurred while the victim was driving southbound on Highway 83/84, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Three other suspects, Eli Robles, Michael Giddings, and an underage female, were also charged in connection to the crime.

Robles pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault earlier this month and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and Giddings is still awaiting his sentencing, which is scheduled for August 4.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: