Abilene man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

Johnny Delagarza, 35, received his 25-year sentence Friday for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. He was originally sentenced for the crime in October.

Court documents reveal he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 from January 2016 through March 2017.

He performed two or more acts of sexual abuse on the child, according to the documents.

