Abilene mayor receives Council of Governments Regional Services Award

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The West Central Texas Council of Governments and City of Abilene is proud to announce Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams as the latest recipient of the West Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Services Award.

Mayor Williams is the fourth person to receive this award in the Council of Governments’ fifty-three year history, and since the award’s inauguration in 2007.

U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington presented the Regional Services Award to Mayor Williams during the Council of Governments’ annual meeting Wednesday, November 6th, at the Abilene Convention Center.

The West Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Services Award recognizes an individual whose work on behalf of the concept of regionalism has had a significant impact on the lives of West Central Texas residents.

Through this award, the Council of Governments works to recognize the promotion of regionalism as it has been shown to make governments across the area more efficient and effective. During Wednesday’s presentation, Congressman Arrington emphasized Mayor Williams’ strong sense of civic and family duty, as well as his passion for helping others.

Council of Governments President and Sweetwater Mayor Jim McKenzie described Mayor Williams as, “a man of integrity, a consensus builder, and a leader by example.”

Mayor Williams served on the Executive Committee of the Council of Governments from 2004 to 2017, including two years as President. During that time, Mayor Williams expanded many Council services throughout the region, and introduced the Support Services to Veteran Families Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to West Central Texas.

