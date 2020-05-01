Abilene now has 327 COVID-19 cases, 223 active

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is now reporting 327 cases of COVID-19, with 223 of the patients still actively fighting the virus.

99 patients have recovered and five have died.

At least 2,701 tests have been administered over the course of the past couple of months.

The City’s cases reached more than 300 the same week that a report from the New York Times showed Abilene as having one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates.

Abilene had the 4th highest growth rate in the nation and the number one spot in Texas, beating out the only other city listed in the Lone Star State – Amarillo.

Locally, there has been an outbreak among first responders, with 36 Abilene Fire Department members testing positive and 13 Abilene Police Department members testing positive.

AbiMar foods has also been a local hotspot for the virus, with 10% of their 500% employees coming down with COVID-19.

The City of Abilene will release local COVID-19 updates each afternoon.

