Abilene ‘Patrol Officer of the Quarter’ recognized for saving infant, serving on SWAT team

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s fourth ‘Patrol Officer of the Quarter’ is being recognized for some outstanding accomplishments, including saving an infant from choking and being an integral member of the SWAT team.

Officer Matt Armbruster, who’s been part of the Abilene Police Department since 2016, is the last of this year’s recipients.

He currently serves as a member of the Bomb Unit on the Department’s SWAT team, where he has shown the ability to practice great restraint, even during tense situations.

When leaving SWAT training one night, Officer Armbruster happened upon a major accident where he rendered aid to several injured parties and saved the life of an infant.

Read more about Officer Armbruster’s accomplishments in the press release below:

The Abilene Police Department and Patrol Division recently completed the fourth Patrol Officer of the Quarter award nominations, which will finalize this year’s recipients. We are proud to announce that Officer Matt Armbruster was selected for this distinction. Officer Armbruster was hired in 2016 from the Lubbock Police Department through our Lateral Officer program. It did not take him long to integrate into our agency and he is currently a SWAToperator and a member of the Bomb Unit. In his primary role, he is also serving on the evening shift Patrol Company C. Armbruster is known to be a hard worker who is extremely competent in all ofhis Patrol duties as well as his extra assignment duties.During an out of town six-hour SWAT callout, Armbruster used great restraint in not using lethal force during the tense situation where the subject was attempting to make officers shoot them. This speaks to the difficulties of every SWAT callout, where officers are continually evaluating the situation as it quickly and emotionally unfolds in front of them. Most recently, Armbruster responded to a shots fired call where he encountered an armed subject who had just fired a round at another citizen. Armbruster displayed a quick awareness of the scene and the circumstances. This led to him not physically engaging the individual and de-escalating the situation with clear verbal commands.Of significance, Armbruster left SWAT training one evening and drove upon a major accident just outside the City. He rendered aid to injured parties and performed the Heimlich maneuver on ababy, clearing blood from the airways, and then transitioning to CPR. This was not the first time Armbruster’s name was brought up for the Officer of the Quarter award which speaks volumes about his level of consistent good work and service to both our Department and City. We are proud to present him to our community and you can also see him on our YouTubechannel where he recently took part in a video with a member of the Threshold initiative.

