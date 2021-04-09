Abilene PD presents Officer of the Year award at Wednesday ceremony

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) presented awards Wednesday to officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

APD presented more than 20 merit-based awards at a ceremony held Wednesday morning in the conference room of the police department, including Officer of the Year, which was awarded to patrol officer Matt Armbruster.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’d watch ‘Cops,'” Armbruster said. “So I always wanted to be an officer. When I put on this uniform I try to earn, earn that privilege to be an officer and to earn the badge.”

Armbruster said he was humbled by APD’s recognition because he thinks other officers also deserved this prestigious award.

“They don’t get recognized for it. Every day they’re out there, they’re doing a great job and making a huge impact on this community, and I’m certainly honored to be considered for this, but like I said, I definitely think there’s better officers than I am,” Armbruster said.

Abilene Chief of Police Marcus Dudley says Armbruster’s peers say the same about him.

“The people they work alongside felt that they were deserving of that reward, and it’s my honor to be able to provide those rewards to each of those recipients today,” said Chief Dudley.

Now that many of 2020’s challenges have subsided, Chief Dudley says he’s expecting great things to come.

“This is going to be an amazing year for us in 2021, because we’re going to have the opportunity to re-examine how we police.” Dudley said. “We’re going to have the opportunity to reorganize in a structure that allows us to accomplish more, and I hope to bring new technology to how we do the jobs. So I’m excited for what’s yet to come.”

Armbruster says he still has much more to accomplish and he’s happy to be doing a job he loves.

“There’s really nothing else I’d rather be doing. I certainty think that this is a job that requires a calling and I know that times are tough right now with law enforcement, with the community, with everything that’s going on, but I truly love doing my job and being here everyday,” Armbruster says.