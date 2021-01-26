Abilene Philharmonic’s reimagined season continues with Romantic Strings

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Philharmonic will be returning to the stage of First Baptist Church on January 30th to present Romantic Strings, the second program of their Reimagined Season.

As with their December Christmas Collage Concert, many protocols are being enforced to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all concertgoers. Audience capacity is being limited to 30%, and audience members will be required to have their temperature checked upon entry and wear a mask for the duration of the intermission-less, 60-minute performance. Seats are being sold in such a manner that all parties will be

sufficiently distanced from each other. Five industry-grade HEPA filters with bipolar ionization technology will be placed throughout First Baptist to purify the air in the venue between performances and rehearsals. One Philharmonic Board member proclaimed, “This venue might be the safest place in Abilene.”

The Philharmonic is still performing with a reduced orchestra to keep musicians spaced on the stage. This concert will feature the entire Philharmonic string section performing Schoenberg’s Transfigured Night and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings.

This will be the first time Transfigured Night has been performed by the Abilene Philharmonic. The work was inspired by a poem of Richard Dehmel that explores themes of forgiveness. While Schoenberg’s works are generally reviewed by academics because of their pioneering of serialism in music, Transfigured Night still falls largely in line with conventions of the Romantic Period. The 5-movement work is among Schoenberg’s most popular. The Serenade for Strings is another work following in the conventions of the Romantic Period. The second movement, Valse, has become a popular standalone movement.

The Abilene Philharmonic will be presenting two performances of Romantic Strings, at 3:00pm and 7:30pm on Saturday, January 30th. In-person tickets start at $15, and live stream tickets can be purchased for $40 per household. Student and military discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased at AbilenePhilharmonic.org or by calling 325.677.6710. No tickets will be available for purchase at First Baptist Church.