Abilene police actively enforcing ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order as some businesses mistakenly remain open

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are beginning to actively enforce the City’s ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order as some businesses mistakenly remain open.

City Manager Robert Hanna told the public during a press conference Wednesday that he is investigating rumors and reports of businesses remaining open and will utilize law enforcement if necessary.

So far, Hanna says he’s determined reports of two bars being open were just rumors or misunderstandings.

One bar had a construction crew on the property at night to renovate the building, which is allowed under the ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order.

Hanna says another business was operating thinking they were in compliance, but they misinterpreted what the ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order meant and willingly shut down when confronted.

He is also aware of some tanning salons that may still be operating and says they need to close, as all businesses of this nature are mandated to shutdown until further notice during the ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order.

Mayor Williams also said that some large businesses in town have had employees contract COVID-19 and he’s confident in the measures these businesses have taken in the aftermath.

The names of these businesses have not been disclosed.

Watch full press conference

Latest Posts: