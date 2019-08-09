Abilene police chaplain reunites son with father’s remains

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department’s chaplain has reunited a son with his father’s remains years after they went missing.

A social media post states the remains were initially found in a home years ago then turned over to APD’s Property and Evidence room, where they remained unclaimed until recently.

Chaplain Beth came across the remains while APD was moving into their new facility, and she dedicated hours to finding family members so the remains could be returned.

A picture included with the social media post shows Chaplain Beth handing the remains off to the man’s son, reunited at last.

Police want to thank Chaplain Beth for her effort and dedication to families like this one.