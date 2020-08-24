Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge sworn in as president of Texas Police Chief’s Association

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge has been sworn in as the next president of the Texas Police Chief’s Association for the coming year. TPCA was founded in 1958 to promote, encourage, and advance the professional development of Chiefs of Police and senior police management personnel throughout the State of Texas.

Through the TPCA, issues affecting the criminal justice system can be addressed statewide and locally as well as the state legislature. It seeks to promote the professional practice of law enforcement administration, to represent the membership and the profession on issues of concern, and to encourage high ethical standards of conduct among law enforcement administrators through its code of ethics. The Abilene Police Department is proud to announce that we are a recognized agency through the TPCA.

Chief Standridge was presented with the Innovation Award at last year’s conference held in Galveston. He joins Abilene Police Chief Melvin Martin who also served as the TPCA President in 2007 – 2008. We are proud to announce Chief Standridge as new President of the Texas Police Chief’s Association for the upcoming year. Chief Standridge was sworn in at a ceremony in Belton TX on, August 21.

