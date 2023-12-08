ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has launched an officer trading card initiative to help their force further connect with citizens.

Now, all officers will carry trading cards to hand out on calls. These card will be free and will have a picture of the officer, as well as personal information on the back.

These cards are designed to create, “a personal moment that gives citizens a reason to approach a police officer and engage in a conversation,” a press release explains.

APD says that the youth is encouraged to ask for these trading cards!

This initiative was previously in place during the late 1990s to early 2000s.