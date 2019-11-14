Abilene Police Department offers $10 fingerprinting services

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Police Department at 4565 South First, is offering fingerprinting services to Abilene Citizens once again.

The Forensics Unit will be accepting citizens needing to be fingerprinted Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on a walk-in, first-come, first-serve basis.

The cost for the service is $10, and must be payable in cash or check. Credit/debit cards are not accepted.

Citizens needing this service should come to the main lobby of the Police Department and bring proof of residency.

