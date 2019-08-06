Abilene Police Detective Elise Ybarra killed 2 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years ago, Abilene Police Detective Elise Ybarra was killed during a crash while she and two other detectives, Robert Collins and Chris Milliron, were their way to Dallas for the Crimes Against Children Conference.

Detective Ybarra was a beloved part of the Abilene community, serving children not only through her job in the Special Victims Unit, but a frequent volunteer at Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

She left behind her husband and 10-month-old baby girl when she was killed on August 6, 2017.

“May Elise’s death awake the heart of this City,” Chief Standridge said during a press conference following hr death. “We’ve had enough pain. We’ve had enough tragedy.”

The 2nd Champion for Children blood drive is taking place in Elise’s honor on August 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at State Farm at 3228 N 10th Street .