Abilene police dispatch gets new tool that helps track location of 9-1-1 calls

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – APD announces the addition of Jurisdiction View, a new data and situational awareness tool to access critical location and additional data during an emergency.



APD is one of the first agencies nationwide to test and implement this new tool, which is now available to 9-1-1 centers nationwide through RapidSOS’s free software application RapidSOS Portal.



Information available through RapidSOS Portal includes accurate, real time caller location for 9-1-1 calls from iPhones (iOS 12+) and Android phones (4.0+), as well as situational and incident-specific information from connected vehicles, digital health devices, connected buildings, and mobile applications such as Uber.



This information is immediately displayed on a satellite map of APD’s jurisdiction, providing enhanced situational awareness for 9-1-1 telecommunicators and allowing for better and faster allocation of resources when it matters most.



“Jurisdiction View will help our telecommunicators in emergency situations receive faster and more accurate information,” said Becky Mackiewicz, Communications Manager.



“APD is leading the way in adopting new technology to improve emergency response,” said Karin Marquez, Senior Director of Public Safety at RapidSOS.



“We’re proud to work alongside them as they help us learn, develop, and iterate on new technology to provide the most informed emergency response possible.”