Abilene police hope tattoos will help identify crash victim in critical condition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police hope that some unique tattoos will help identify a crash victim in critical condition.

Wednesday afternoon, police posted pictures of the tattoos to social media, saying, “APD is assisting DPS Investigators who need to identify the female with the tattoos shown here. She was involved in a crash & is in critical condition.”

The tattoos include a cross with markings inside and the initials ‘D R A’ on the woman’s chest.

Anyone who thinks they recognize this woman is asked to contact investigators at (325)795-4033.

