Abilene police hosting movie matinee for children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police hope parents will sign their kids up for a special movie matinee event.

APD is hosting the movie at Beltway Park Church beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Parents who want their kids to participate must first sign up online, then the day of the event, they have a few options to get to Beltway.

Kids can be dropped off directly at Beltway Park Church, or buses will leave from the Abilene High School and Cooper High School parking areas beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The name of the movie has not been disclosed, but it will be rated PG and intended for children in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Anyone who is interested in signing their kids up for this free event is asked to fill out this form. Refreshments are also included.

Beltway Park Church is located at 4009 Beltway S in Abilene.