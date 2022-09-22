ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are hosting a National Night Out in October.

The public is invited to attend the event outside the Police Station at 4565 S 1st Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. October 4.

2022’s National Night Out will feature food and live music, as well as the following family-friendly events:

Free food and drink provided by United Supermarket Store #548

Demonstrations by Abilene Police Department Bomb Squad, K9 Unit, Motor Officers, Bearcat, APD Drone

Other agencies include the Abilene Fire Department

COVID boosters administered by the Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District

Bounce houses for children

Food Trucks (for purchase)

May Farms petting zoo

Face Painting by Abilene Public Library

