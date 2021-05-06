Abilene police increasing enforcement for speeding, other traffic violations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Drivers in Abilene need to be extra vigilant to not break any traffic laws soon.

Beginning Friday, May 7, Abilene police will be increasing enforcement for speeding and other traffic violations.

Officers will be patrolling high-traffic areas in an effort to decrease these violations.

“This operation is the first in a series of operations on the streets of Abilene over the next several months,” a press release explains.

Police are asking drivers to comply with traffic laws to help their efforts to promote safe streets.