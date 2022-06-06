ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are going to increase traffic enforcement during “Operation Slow Down” beginning this week.

The project is taking place Tuesday, June 7 through June 21 in an effort to promote safer driving habits on the roads.

In 2022, Officers have responded to 12 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in Abilene since January, already matching the number of fatal traffic events for the entire year of 2021.

“Operation Slow Down”, which is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, is designed to help slow this trend.

“Abilene Police want to remind all drivers to practice defensive driving habits and slow down while on our roadway,” a press release explains.

Traffic patrol will be ramped up in Abilene during the entire duration of “Operation Slow Down.”