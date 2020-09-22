Abilene police investigating homicide on I-20

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are investigating a homicide that happened on I-20 Monday night.

A press release states Steven Pharris, 26, of Abilene, was found dead inside a pickup truck after a crash was called in at mile marker 280 just after 11:00 p.m.

Investigators believe Pharris was traveling east down the interstate in a 2004 maroon or red Chevy Silverado extended-cab pickup when he crossed the median and ended up facing the opposite direction on westbound I-20, according to a press release.

No further information on this homicide, including Pharris’ cause of death, has been released.

Police say as of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.

