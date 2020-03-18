Abilene police limiting traffic stops to ‘hazardous offenses’ only, changing other practices due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are limiting traffic stops to ‘hazardous offenses’ only and changing other department practices in response to COVID-19.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Police Chief Stan Standridge said Abilene police are going to significantly lessen the number of traffic stops they conduct – an estimated 27,000 annually.

Now, only hazardous offenders will be pulled over, including drivers who cause crashes or excessively speed.

APD has also stopped all fingerprinting services, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

Citizens who call 9-1-1 will now be asked more questions as dispatchers work to discern if an officer needs to physically respond or if the situation can be handled over the phone.

Criminal interviews will also be conducted via telephone when possible and the police department has changed their protocol involving child interviews.

Finally, all 9 school resource officers have been put into two-man teams and will be appearing in full uniform at grocery stores and other public areas to promote peace.

