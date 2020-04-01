Abilene police looking for man connected to ‘endangered runaway’ case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man who could be connected to an ‘endangered runaway’.

Police circulated the man’s picture on social media Wednesday, saying “we need to speak to him in reference to an endangered runaway.”

The endangered runaway is 13-year-old Jasmine, whose information was circulated Tuesday.

APD is asking anyone who has info on the man’s whereabouts to contact detectives at (325)673-8331.

Latest Posts: