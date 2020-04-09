Abilene police looking for men possibly connected to thefts from several businesses

Live Now
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two men who could be connected to thefts at several local businesses.

Police released surveillance pictures of the men on social media Thursday morning, saying “they may have information regarding thefts from several businesses on March 28.”

The men could be driving a dark-colored Cadillac Sedan.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)676-6613.

