Abilene police looking for missing woman who ‘may be in danger’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are looking for a missing woman who ‘may be in danger’.
Jamie Burchfield, 32, has been reported missing, according to a social media post.
“She may be in danger,” the post reveals, but no further information was provided.
Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
