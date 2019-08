ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police help finding a missing woman.

A social media post reveals Lindsay Denison, 33, has been reported missing. The circumstances of her disappearance have not been revealed.

APD needs to locate missing female, 33 yr. old Lindsay Denison. She's 5'2", 120lbs, brown hair green eyes. If you know where Lindsay is or have any information, contact Detective Ward, 676-6643. Thank you pic.twitter.com/D4YdpXlFX3 — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) August 22, 2019

Denison has brown hair, green eyes, and is described as standing 5’2″ tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Denison’s potential whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene PD Detective Ward at (325)676-6643.