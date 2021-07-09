Abilene police need help after little girl gets into suspicious van

Children playing outside on the 1100 block of Glendale Drive Thursday night say they saw a little girl get into a suspicious van. Police are now investigating.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help after a little girl got into a suspicious van Thursday night.

A group of children playing outside on the 1100 block of Glendale Drive around 7:30 p.m. told police they saw a little girl, who is around age 7, get into a van occupied by two adult males, and it looked like it was against her will.

The van is described as a dark blue with a red stripe on the hood, possibly driven by a Hispanic male with a white male passenger.

Police say they do, “not have any reports of a missing child related to this incident. A canvass of the area for information and evidence of a crime continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non emergency number at (325)673-8331, and if it is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.