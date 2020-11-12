Abilene police need help finding missing elderly man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help finding a missing elderly man.

Ralph McClendon, 81, reported missing from Mineral Wells, Texas, last used his debit card at an ATM in Abilene.

Police say McClendon may be driving a 1998 Lexus LS 400 4-door sedan with temporary Texas license plate number 81798D6, which has an expiration date of October 4, 2020.

McClendon is described as standing 6-feet tall, and weighing around 145 pounds. The top of his head is bald, but he has long gray hair, a long white beard, and eyeglasses. He often is seen wearing a straw or fedora-style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)-673-8331.

