Abilene police need help finding missing elderly man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help finding a missing elderly man.
Charles Stuart, 79, was last seen driving his white 2017 Dodge Ram truck bearing Texas license plate 1DVBCW away from his residence in Abilene Monday morning.
Stuart is described as a “medium complexion Black male, 5’9″ tall, 200 pounds, has brown eyes, is bald headed, and has a gray goatee,” according to a social media post.
Anyone who sees Stuart or his vehicle is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
