Abilene police need help finding missing man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help finding a missing man.
Christopher James Lawson, 38, was last seen near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge off E Hwy 80 Tuesday, July 21.
He had just been released from the hospital and may be confused.
Anyone who knows of Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at (325)673-8331.
