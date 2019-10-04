Abilene police need help finding missing teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help finding two missing teens.

Brookelynn Smith and Kiara Rylea Thompson, both 13, have both been reported missing.

Brookelynn was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants, and tennis shoes with rainbow shoelaces. She stands about 5’4″ tall, weighs around 110 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kiara was last seen wearing a turquoise pullover top and black pants. She stands about 5′ tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows where they may be located is asked to call the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

