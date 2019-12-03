ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying fifteen men as part of an ongoing investigation.
The men could all possibly have more information related to an investigation involving cyber crimes.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Haak at (325)676-6631.
Tipsters can leave a message with the information, just mention the number on the picture you are referencing.
No further information regarding these men or the investigation has been released.
Abilene police need help identifying these 15 men:
Latest Posts:
- Abilene police need help identifying 15 men during ongoing investigation
- NORAD begins countdown to 2019 ‘Santa Tracker’
- Texas judge warned for refusing to perform same-sex weddings
- Not enough babies being born to replace US population, report says
- Mother charged in ‘horrific’ deaths of children found hanging from dog lead in Pennsylvania basement