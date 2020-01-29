Abilene police need help identifying 3 men connected to cyber crimes investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying three men in connection to a cyber crimes investigation.

The men’s pictures were circulated to the public Wednesday, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who thinks they recognize any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)676-6631.

Just ask for Sgt. Jason Haak and reference the number next to the picture when leaving a message or information.

