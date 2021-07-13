Abilene police need help identifying accused mailbox burglar

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a man caught breaking into mailboxes at an Abilene apartment complex.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video burglarizing mailboxes at the Indian Run apartment complex July 12.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. Good information could lead to a cash reward.

In April, police circulated surveillance photographs of a suspect accused of a similar crime, allegedly targeting mailboxes in multiple places across south Abilene.

It’s currently unknown if the suspect shown in the previous pictures is the same suspect accused in the Indian Run burglaries.

