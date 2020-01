ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — We all remember the day a tornado swept through South Abilene and dozens came together to clean up the mess.

"Every human you could imagine was at my house," said Abilene resident Bob Mantoth. "We're just not used to people coming to our aid, you know, because we're just not used to it. We normally have to do everything on our own and this time the Lord just showed us, you know, His love and His power."