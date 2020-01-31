Abilene police need help identifying female

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a female in connection to an ongoing case.

Police circulated her picture on social media Friday, saying she may have information on a case.

Anyone who has details on her identity or possible whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

