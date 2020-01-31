ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a female in connection to an ongoing case.
Police circulated her picture on social media Friday, saying she may have information on a case.
Anyone who has details on her identity or possible whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.
Latest Posts:
- Abilene police need help identifying female
- Game time on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl
- Keeping cash king: Lawmakers fight to keep businesses from going ‘card-only’
- Live at 1pm ET: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound
- The last time the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl, this KC fan’s son was born at kickoff