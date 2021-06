Abilene police need help identifying individuals who may be connected to the case of a stolen air compressor.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two individuals who may have information on a stolen air compressor.

The air compressor was taken from a truck parked at the Walmart on Hwy 351 May 25.

Anyone who has information on these suspects’ whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.