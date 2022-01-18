Abilene police need help identifying individuals involved in counterfeit money, fraud cases

Abilene police need to identify these individuals involved in counterfeit money or fraud investigations.

Individual connected to December 29 counterfeit money investigation, reference Abilene police case number 21-076272 100.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying individuals involved in three separate incidents of counterfeit money or fraud.

Surveillance photographs from the counterfeit money investigations show the crimes happened in Abilene December 24 and December 29.

The photograph from December 29 shows one male who could have information on the counterfeit cash, and the photograph from December 24 shows two males. It’s unknown if these cases are related to each other.



Two Individuals connected to December 24 counterfeit money investigation, reference Abilene police case number 21-075767 50.

Investigators also need to find a woman involved in credit card fraud. Abilene police say she, “used a fraudulent credit/debit card at a local business.”



Individual connected to credit card fraud investigation, reference Abilene police case number 21-071924.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts or identities of any of these individuals is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.