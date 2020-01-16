Abilene police need help identifying suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of using stolen information to withdraw money from a bank.
The suspect was caught on camera making the transaction.
Surveillance footage shows him to be a bald black male wearing thick-framed glasses and a striped shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
Good tips could lead to a cash reward! Just reference case number 19-085819.
