Abilene police need help identifying woman connected to investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a woman connected to an ongoing investigation.

A new picture of the woman, a dark-haired woman seen wearing glasses and a striped shirt, was circulated on police social media sites Monday.

An initial picture was circulated last week.

Police are seeking this woman because she could have information on an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who knows of her identity or potential whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!

