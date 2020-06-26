Abilene police need to identify individuals connected to credit card theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify suspects connected to a credit card theft case.
The individuals, a man and a woman, were seen on surveillance video at a local laundry mat.
A social media post reveals they, “may have information regarding a stolen credit card used at various locations in Abilene.”
Anyone who knows of their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.
