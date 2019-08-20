Abilene police need to identify suspects accused of stealing phone from Walmart employee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing a cell phone from a Walmart employee.

A social media post reveals the employee set their phone down on the counter while helping the couple at the self-checkout line.

Police say the male suspect grabbed the phone, concealed it, then left the store.

Anyone with information on either suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)646-8477.

Case 19-058883 Theft. APD is looking to identify these two suspects. The male is captured on surveillance video at the… Posted by Abilene Police Department on Tuesday, August 20, 2019



