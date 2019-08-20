ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing a cell phone from a Walmart employee.
A social media post reveals the employee set their phone down on the counter while helping the couple at the self-checkout line.
Police say the male suspect grabbed the phone, concealed it, then left the store.
Anyone with information on either suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)646-8477.
Latest Posts:
- Abilene police need to identify suspects accused of stealing phone from Walmart employee
- Washing raw chicken won’t clean it, but it could make you sick
- Texas school safety conference addresses mental health, technology
- Ex-MLB players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo arrested in connection with Caribbean drug ring
- What parents should know before giving their kids dietary supplements