Abilene police need to identify two suspects who hit McDonald’s, fled the scene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two suspects who hit McDonald’s, causing extensive damage, before fleeing the scene.

Police released surveillance stills of the female suspect getting into blue sedan after the accident at McDonald’s on S. 14th Street the night of February 21.

Anyone with information on these suspects’ whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477, just reference case 20-010707.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash reward.

